Burna Boy's mum, Bose Ogulu included in Billboard's 'International Power Players' | Ripples Nigeria

Bose Ogulu, the mother of Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has been included as one of the ‘International Power Players’ for 2021 by Billboard.

Bose Ogulu who is the co-owner of Spaceship Collection also manages her son, Burna Boy.

She served as Executive Producer for Burna’s Grammy-winning album, Twice As Tall.

In an excerpt on her, Billboard wrote that;

“Amid the pandemic, Ogulu co-executive-produced, released, and promoted the Twice As Tall album from Nigeria’s breakout global star Burna Boy (aka her son, Damini Ogulu).

“He is signed to Bad Habit/Atlantic in the United States and Warner Music International for territories outside of Africa.

“Twice As Tall won best global music album at this year’s Grammy Awards. Bose has set up a publishing company through Spaceship Collective to enable Africans to own their own catalogs “so that the authenticity of our stories, our glory, our culture is sustained,” she says, “and we are empowered.”

Ogulu had previously held a successful career as a translator for the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Languages, a Master of Arts in Translation from the University of Port Harcourt, and also speaks English, French, German, Italian, and Yoruba.

