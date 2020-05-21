BURUNDI DECIDES: Main opposition condemns electoral fraud during polls

Burundi’s main opposition candidate, Agathon Rwasa of the National Freedom Council (CNL) party has lamented incidents of widespread fraud during Wednesday’s general election.

Rwasa who was speaking in the city of Bujumbura said that his party’s election observers were chased away from some polling stations while also accusing the supporters of the ruling CNDD-FDD party of multiple voting.

The incumbent, President Pierre Nkurunziza is stepping down following 15 years in power, during which his government has repeatedly been accused of serious human rights abuses.

Rwasa’s claim came days after the African Union and the United Nations have both raised concerns over rising incidents of clashes in Burundi between rival supporters during campaigns ahead of next Wednesday’s general election.

They both appealed on Sunday to all sides involved in the general polls to ensure to refrain from acts of violence and urged the security forces to ensure it’s a free and fair election.

Human rights groups say close to 150 opposition members have been arrested since Burundi’s election campaign began three weeks ago.

President Pierre Nkurunziza is not running for re-election but is expected to remain politically powerful after the government approved legislation that gives him the title of “paramount leader” after he steps down.

