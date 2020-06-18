Burundi set to swear-in new President, Ndayishimiye

The power vacuum arising from the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza will come to an end today barring any last minute changes as Burundi’s newly-elected president, Evariste Ndayishimiye is due to be sworn in on Thursday.

Backed by his predecessor, he was declared winner of May’s presidential election, which the opposition said was rigged, Ndayishimiye, will assume power two months earlier than planned.

Mr Ndayishimiye, 52, who is a former rebel leader, like Mr Nkurunziza is a retired army general regarded as a “humble” and “religious” man.

Reports say he has been among the most influential generals since 2005, when his close friend and colleague in rebellion, Pierre Nkurunziza took power.

READ ALSO: Burundi power vacuum ‘to last a few days’ —Govt spokesperson

The swearing-in of Ndayishimiye also follows a ruling by a top court in Burundi ordering that he should assume power as soon as possible.

The Constitutional Court made the ruling last Friday after the cabinet decided to refer to the court, as the Speaker of parliament, Pascal Nyabenda, should have become the interim leader, legally.

However, Burundi’s top judges said that in the constitution, the interim period under the speaker of parliament was designed as a time to hold fresh elections, but the president-elect’s recent victory made this unnecessary.

This came after the government denied reports that the mother of the late president has also died.

Join the conversation

Opinions