Bus driver dies in Lagos auto crash

A commercial bus driver died in an accident on the Eko Bridge of Lagos on Tuesday.

The Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Taofiq Adebayo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Adebayo said that LASTMA officials had swiftly responded to the collision and rescued the driver and bus conductor at the accident scene.

He said: “Both the driver and conductor of the commercial bus sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.”

“The driver unfortunately died in hospital.”

