Bus plunges into river in Ebonyi

A 608-model bus plunged into the Akaeze-ukwu River in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State on Friday evening.

The bus was carrying 38 passengers when it plunged into the river.

However, divers had rescued five passengers from the river.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the state, Mrs. Stella Uchegbu, who disclosed this to journalists, said the accident involved the bus and an articulated vehicle.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi govt orders reopening of public and private schools

She said: “We cannot confirm if any person is dead or not and the FRSC team is still at the scene for rescue operations.

“However, the Afikpo unit team is on standby in case any major thing ‘breaks’ this night to give back-up to the staff at the scene.”

Join the conversation

Opinions