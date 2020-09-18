Latest Metro

Bus plunges into river in Ebonyi

September 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A 608-model bus plunged into the Akaeze-ukwu River in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State on Friday evening.

The bus was carrying 38 passengers when it plunged into the river.

However, divers had rescued five passengers from the river.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the state, Mrs. Stella Uchegbu, who disclosed this to journalists, said the accident involved the bus and an articulated vehicle.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi govt orders reopening of public and private schools

She said: “We cannot confirm if any person is dead or not and the FRSC team is still at the scene for rescue operations.

“However, the Afikpo unit team is on standby in case any major thing ‘breaks’ this night to give back-up to the staff at the scene.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */