BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Naira falls against U.S dollars; Insurance companies pay N4bn following #EndSARS protests; Other stories | Ripples Nigeria

Business
BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Naira falls against U.S dollars; Insurance companies pay N4bn following #EndSARS protests; Other stories
Hello, and welcome to Business Roundup this week. Here, we bring you highlights of events that happened during the week -from the capital market to the mainstream business activities, while not forgetting the tech/economy build up.
Here are the Headlines:
- Naira falls against U.S dollars, as external reserves drop
- Insurance companies pay N4bn claims in wake of #EndSARS protests
- CBN announces new decision on Naira for dollar promo
- Anyone who defaces naira to be jailed six months —CBN
Summary:
Nigeria’s naira weakened against the U.S. dollar at the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market on Thursday, according to data from the FMDQ Security Exchange market where currencies are officially traded.
Nigeria’s currency closed at N411 at the Thursday trading session. This signifies a 50 kobo devaluation from N410.5 it closed on Wednesday.Read more
The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has revealed that insurance companies paid N4 billion as claims arising from over 2,000 businesses affected by the #EndSARS protests.
Mr Ganiyu Musa, Chairman, NIA, who disclosed this at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday, also assured customers that all genuine claims emanating from the protests would be paid. Read more
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced a decision on its Naira for Dollar Scheme scheduled to end on Saturday, May 8.
The scheme designed to reward diaspora remittances recipients with N5 for every dollar received, CBN says, will now be extended until further notice.Read more
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a warning to Nigerians to desist from defacing the Naira currency.
This warning was issued by Mrs Dorothy Onyene, the CBN’s Currency Operations Department, at the CBN Fair at Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Anambra State, on Tuesday.Read more
READ ALSO: BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Naira gains as dollar supply rises; Ikeja Hotel loses N60 million in three months; Other stories
On NSEROUNDUP: stockholders lose N40 billion, as investors reduce investment in Nigeria’s capital market
The capital market ended with investors losing N40 billion due to a decline in Thursday’s N20.47 trillion equity capitalisation, which dwindled to N20.43 trillion on Friday.
The capital market recorded a jump in the All Share Index on Friday after gaining 0.21 percent to rise to 39,198.75 ASI, against the 39,114.73 recorded on Thursday.
On Friday, the capital market recorded a significant decline in investors’ trading activities, as 238.93 million shares valued at N2.95 billion were exchanged in 3,947 deals.
This is below the 403.51 million shares traded by investors in 4,342 deals worth N4.80 billion.Read more
On the tech scene, Nigeria’s food enterprise, Zhal Foods, opened the week with its ultimate winning of the Quickteller Business contest. The Niger State-based venture walked away with 1 million naira cash prize.
Zhal Foods won a virtual pitch contest organised by the Fintech company, beating nine other contestants to win the edition. Read full review
Remarks
Thanks for joining the roundup this week. See younext week for another serving. Don’t forget, for the latest news and updates from around the globe, keep reading Ripples Nigeria.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Aguero misses penalty as late Chelsea winner makes Man City wait for title
Manchester City will have to wait a little longer before lifting their third Premier League title in four seasons after...
Barca, Atletico stalemate at Camp Nou keeps La Liga title race wide open
As the La Liga title race toughens up, top-of-table clubs, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both played a goalless draw at...
Bayern emerge Bundesliga champions for ninth consecutive season
Bayern Munich have emerged champions of the German Bundesliga for the ninth consecutive season after results at the weekend went...
Rooney optimistic about next season after Derby survive on dramatic final day
Wayne Rooney’s Derby County escaped relegation from the English Championship after a dramatic 3-3 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday on...
Neymar eyes more trophies with PSG, extends contract until 2025
Brazil forward, Neymar has penned a contract extension with French champions Paris Saint-Germain to stay until the 2024-25 season. Neymar,...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...