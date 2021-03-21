BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Naira value drops by N1.10 to the dollar; Bitcoin market cap slumps after over $7,000 wiped off; Other stories | Ripples Nigeria

Business
BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Naira value drops by N1.10 to the dollar; Bitcoin market cap slumps after over $7,000 wiped off; Other stories
Hello, and welcome to Business Roundup this week. Here, we bring you highlights of events that happened during the week -from the capital market to the mainstream business activities, while not forgetting the tech/economy build up.
Here are the Headlines:
- Naira value drops by N1.10 to the dollar
- Revenue of US firms in Nigeria fall by 26.5% in 2020
- Bitcoin market cap slumps after over $7,000 wiped off
- One in 35 graduates in Nigeria is jobless
Summary:
No respite yet for Naira at the foreign exchange (FX) market, two weeks after the introduction of a new FX policy tagged “Naira 4 Dollar” scheme by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Naira at the Investor and Exporter window on Friday closed the week, trading at N410.05 per dollar. This represents a slump by 0.26 percent or N1.15 when compared to the rate of 408.90 it opened on Monday, 15 March. Read more
Profit of American companies in Nigeria fell by 26.5 percent in 2020 to N1.08 trillion from N1.47 trillion recorded in 2019.
The figures were disclosed by Dipo Faulkner, the President of the American Business Council during the presentation of the association 2020 in-house survey –titled Nigeria Economic Impact Survey. Read more
Two days after smashing the $60,000 mark, bitcoin’s market capitalisation has slumped to its lowest in the third week of March.
The most popular cryptocurrency had been trading high on Sunday, March 14, 2021, before it came crashing down. Read more
At least one in 35 Nigerian graduates are unemployed in Nigeria, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed in its Labor Force Statistics released on Monday
The graduates include, holders of Nigeria Certificate In Education (NCE), Ordinary National Diploma (OND), nursing certificate, Higher National Diploma (HND), Bachelor of Science(Bsc) degree, Masters of Science(Msc), Doctorate (PhD) and also professor certificate. Read more
On NSE ROUNDUP: Investors lose N45.33bn. WAPIC, NEM among top gainers
Read also: BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Bitcoin investors lose $2,000 as gold pushes crypto aside; African startups raise $500m in three months; Other stories
Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N45.33 billion at the end of the trading activities on Monday.
Activities ended at the bourse with equity capitalisation standing at N20.17 billion, lower than the N20.22 trillion recorded on Friday.
The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.22 percent to hit 38,561.84 ASI on Monday. Read more
On the tech scene, the week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs.
Delivery logistics company Kwik raised $1.7 million pre-Series A round while Kuda bank, on the other hand, raised a $25 million Series A.
Also, the week saw the acceptance of a Nigerian startup into a Toronto accelerator programme where Plentywaka, a bus hailing sector player was accepted by the Toronto accelerator Techstar. Read full review
Remarks
Thanks for joining the roundup this week. See you next week for another serving. Don’t forget, for the latest news and updates from around the globe, keep reading Ripples Nigeria.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Man City keep quadruple hopes alive, beat Everton to reach FA Cup semis
Manchester City are into the semifinal of the English FA CUp after overcoming Everton in a last-eight clash at the...
Oshoala scores goal no.15, bags assist as Barca Ladies beat Vallecano
Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala scored a goal and bagged an assist on Saturday to help Barca Ladies to a...
Lewandowski bags hat-trick, Haaland nets brace as Bayern win, Dortmund draw
German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 4-0 in a league game on Saturday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick....
Abia Warriors’ Adeleke Adekunle replaces Kenneth Omeruo in Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Abia Warriors defender Adeleke Adekunle has been called up to the national team squad for this month’s outings by Super...
Spain-based Sadiq Umar replaced by Enyimba’s Anayo Iwuala in Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Enyimba star, Anayo Iwuala has been called-up by Gernot Rohr as part of the Super Eagles squad for this months...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...