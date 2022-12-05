Businesses to consider at the proposed Lekki International airport, Ibeji-Lekki

One of the key things people majorly look out for before investing big in any business is the location. Although, not everyone gets this right. Many have suffered a huge loss because they had a business in a place where their kind of business was not in demand. The location could either make your business boom or fold up.

How do you know that a location will be favorable for you?

1. It is an industrial area, that is, a place where major economic activities happen.

2. A resort center is close by.

3. The location has many 5-star hotels around.

4. You can find one or more higher institutions around.

5. An airport is close by.

6.Etc

If you have been to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, you would have discovered how crowded and bustling the place is with various business activities. And so it is with other airports in Nigeria.

Another airport is emerging in Nigeria, Lagos, to be precise. This International airport to be located at Ibeju-Lekki is a place to take your business.

Right from time, Ibeju-Lekki has been a place in Lagos that has succeeded in showing greater prospects over the years.

And now, the coming of an international airport has sealed the deal to everyone’s advantage.

WHAT THEN IS THE BUSINESS YOU CAN DO IN THE NEW PROPOSED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN IBEJU-LEKKI?

1. Internet booth and printing services

These services are great. You can’t be in the airport without having some people who need to print a ticket or itinerary at the last minute. They are useful and can be good investments for you.

2. Luggage delivery services

If you have a car, you can consider luggage delivery services where you can deliver from the airline to the hotel or vice versa. This is not limited to only the airport; you can offer to be the visitors’ chauffeur for the time they intend to spend in the country.

3. Restaurant and bar

This is a fantastic business for people who know what they are doing. People who are traveling in or out want to eat and also have a good time. If you can organize and offer quality services, this business will make you.

4. Welcoming service

In Hawaii, you are welcomed and greeted by wayfarers with music and a ring of flowers around your neck.

Imagine having such here, it’s a sigh of relief and a smile on the faces of the guests who have been traveling for hours.

A welcoming service will create a memorable experience for travelers visiting and the need to visit more. This doesn’t cost so much to operate as you can set up a welcoming band to play local music. Also, you could partner with a friend to rotate availability hours.

5. Taxi service

In this kind of business, your reputation matters a lot. Also, you can set yourself apart from a regular taxi guy. You could offer some services like a small tour with your taxi, install Wi-Fi or tell your customer you are just a call away anytime they need a ride.

6. Dry-cleaning service

People need dry cleaners for a quick fix for various reasons. If you could offer a service that would see to that in less than an hour which is done to a high standard, it is wonderful. Always think about setting yourself apart. Look at what others are doing and just make it better.

7. Barber shop/hair salon

Naturally, this is a lucrative business. And if you can set a high hygiene standard with professionalism, the field is yours. Try to always look your best and make sure your salon is attractive enough to call on people’s attention. Don’t forget this, local music being played in the background also has its magic.

8. Photography

You could be a part of the experience for incoming and outgoing travelers by offering a professional photo shoot for incoming and outgoing tourists. Make sure you capture every moment and create beautiful memories with your camera.

9. Room for sleep

If you are familiar with the cost of hotels close to the airport, you’d agree that not everyone can be able to afford them. This is a good catch for you as you can make yours pocket-friendly without the absence of basic facilities/amenities. Make sure the rooms are comfortable enough for a good night’s sleep.

10. Massage parlor

It is normal to feel sore after a long flight. You could have a massage parlor where travelers will be able to get a quick back, neck, and feet massage. Also, make your massage parlor convenient enough for travelers to relax from the stress of traveling.

After all is said, the most important aspect of your business is customer service. You need to work on having great customer service. The sustenance of your business largely depends on the customer service in place.

Meanwhile, don’t get carried away with the customer service and offer below-standard services. Your services have to be top-notch as well. Let your name be on the lips of every traveler who has visited, in a positive light.

By Dennis Isong

