Businessman gets life imprisonment for defiling sister-in-law

The Lagos Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, on Wednesday, sentenced a 38-year-old businessman, Ofure Siakpere, to life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating his 14-year-old niece-in-law.

Justice Abiola Soladoye found Siakpere guilty of a charge of defilement contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

She said the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, adding that prosecution witnesses were “compelling and convincing.”

Soladoye said: “This is contrary to that of the defence which was rather shallow and full of fallacy. The evidence of the defence witnesses were merely self-serving.

“The defendant maltreated the victim who is his wife’s niece, by defiling and impregnating her. The conduct of this so-called in-law is hurtful and demeaning. Where is the defendant’s humanity and moral compass?

“This case is a reflection of sexual lawlessness that occurs within the family circle.

“The defendant must be duly sanctioned in the hope that this will serve as a deterrent to others to not toe the line of sexual misconduct.

“The defendant, Ofure Siakpere, is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment with no option of fine.

“His name shall also be registered in the Sex Offenders Register as maintained by the Lagos State Government.”

The Lead State Prosecutor, Funke Adegoke, had earlier told the court that Siakpere committed the offence on or about March 2018 at his residence in Salaudeen Imam Street, Lagos.

The prosecution called two witnesses, the victim and a medical doctor, Dr. Aniekan Makanjuola, from Women at Risk International Foundation, during the trial.

