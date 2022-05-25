Businessman, Yaman secures PDP governorship ticket in Kwara

A businessman, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman, on Wednesday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary governorship primary in Kwara State.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at the end of the election in Ilorin, Yaman scored 518 votes to defeat Hon. Ahman Patigi and Prof. Yisa Gana who polled 31 votes and 14 votes respectively.

Yaman was a governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

He joined the PDP last year.

