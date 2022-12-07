Tech
BuzzFeed to slash 12% of its workforce over ‘worsening macroeconomic conditions’
An American Internet media, news and entertainment company, BuzzFeed, has said it would lay off approximately 12% of its staff.
The development will see the digital news and entertainment conglomerate become the latest media company to consider laying off a part of its workforce over deteriorating economic situation.
Jonah Peretti, the company’s founder and chief executive, in a note to affected workers, confirmed the development, citing “a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions” and changes in how people consume media.
READ ALSO:TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
BuzzFeed was founded in 2006 by Jonah Peretti and John S. Johnson III to focus on tracking viral content.
Analysts have noted that the move to cut operating costs comes as the company’s stock hovered at an all-time low of about $1.10 per share, down nearly 90% over the past year.
According to the company, the cut is expected to impact roughly 180 employees, targeted sales, technology, production, and content teams for both BuzzFeed and Complex.
Speaking on the cut, the spokesperson, however, noted that there were no cuts made to its other acquired brands such as Tasty food brand, BuzzFeed News, or HuffPost.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...