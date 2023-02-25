Politics
BVAS fails to accredit Governor Wike, wife
Nysome Wike, the governor of Rivers State, and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Wike, were left disappointed with the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to their polling unit on Saturday.
Despite arriving at their polling unit in Ward 9 in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area at 10:30 am, the BVAS failed to accredit the governor and his wife, who were the first voters at the polling unit.
see video
After over 20 minutes of unsuccessful attempts, a female electoral official advised the first family members to check back, as technicians would be dispatched to rectify the fault.
The official also disclosed that other parts of Rivers State were experiencing similar difficulties.
READ ALSO:Ex-PDP chair, Secondus, disagrees with Wike over purported support for Tinubu in Rivers
Following the long wait, Wike assessed the exercise and described it as a failure.
He expressed disappointment with the functionality of the machine at his polling unit and raised concerns that the failure of the BVAS could negatively impact the election.
As the people of Rivers State prepare to cast their votes, the reliability of the BVAS system remains a significant concern.
The failure of the machine at the governor’s polling unit has once again highlighted the need for urgent reforms to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...