BVAS fails to accredit Governor Wike, wife

Nysome Wike, the governor of Rivers State, and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Wike, were left disappointed with the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to their polling unit on Saturday.

Despite arriving at their polling unit in Ward 9 in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area at 10:30 am, the BVAS failed to accredit the governor and his wife, who were the first voters at the polling unit.

see video



After over 20 minutes of unsuccessful attempts, a female electoral official advised the first family members to check back, as technicians would be dispatched to rectify the fault.

The official also disclosed that other parts of Rivers State were experiencing similar difficulties.

Following the long wait, Wike assessed the exercise and described it as a failure.

He expressed disappointment with the functionality of the machine at his polling unit and raised concerns that the failure of the BVAS could negatively impact the election.

As the people of Rivers State prepare to cast their votes, the reliability of the BVAS system remains a significant concern.

The failure of the machine at the governor’s polling unit has once again highlighted the need for urgent reforms to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process.

