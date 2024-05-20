Bwala to Obi: Wait till 2039 for shot at presidency

Former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, has told presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, that his only realistic chance of becoming Nigeria’s president would be in 2039.

Bwala, a former Adamawa State lawmaker, said on his X handle on Monday, that Obi should not nurse any ambition of upsetting President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election as the incumbent would have to finish his two terms with power returning to the north for another eight years, before shifting to the south.

He wrote;

“@PeterObi only stands the chance to be Nigeria’s president from 2039 when he will clock 79, or above 79 years. By then his message would no longer be “vote me because I am the younger of the candidates” but it will be “vote me because age doesn’t matter but capacity.

“The reason is @officialABAT will finish his two terms, then power would come to the north for another 8 years, before it goes to the south.

“The e-rodents who keep shouting we are the youth by then would be saying we are the elders. Blessed week ahead.”

