BY-ELECTION: Ex-UBEC chairman wins PDP ticket in Cross River North

September 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The former Chairman of the Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), Stephen Odey, on Saturday, secured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Cross River North Senatorial by-election slated for October 31.

Odey scored 450 votes to defeat a member of the House of Representatives, Jarigbe Agom, who polled 90 votes.

READ ALSO: UNICAL VC wins APC ticket for Cross River by-election

The other aspirants were, Martina Odom, Dr. Ogana Lukpata, and Dr. Mary Iji.

The chairman of the party’s election committee, Olorogun Tebite, declared Odey as the winner of the primary election having scored the highest number of votes in the exercise.

