BY-ELECTIONS: PDP candidates will secure Bayelsa senatorial seats – Diri

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Saturday expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates would win the state’s senatorial by-elections.

Diri, who spoke with journalists after casting his vote at Sampou, his country home, said the PDP candidates would secure the two senatorial seats in Bayelsa.

Former governor Seriake Dickson is the PDP candidate in Bayelsa West while Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe will represent the party in Bayelsa Central.

Diri said: “The candidates of PDP are uncomparable. We fielded quality candidates and you can see the difference between the PDP candidates and particularly the other candidates. I don’t want to mention the names.

“The Senate is not a place for jokers or people who were dismissed from the service.

“The Senate is for those with integrity and for those who can comprehend.

“It is for those who can bring an argument on the floor that can convince their colleagues and I think the candidates of PDP have all that.”

The governor said the process of the election was very easy, adding that the card reader identified him.

“I can describe the process as being smooth and peaceful. The accreditation and voting enhanced the process instead of waiting for hours,” Diri added.

He, however, pleaded with the people of Bayelsa not to give the state a negative image.

“Our state is not a state of armed robbers.

“It is not a state of destroyers or a state of false people. It is not a state of thuggery. We work hard to earn a living.

“It is a state of integrity. I want to call on all our youths and women to conduct themselves in a manner that will bring a positive image to Bayelsa state,” he concluded.

