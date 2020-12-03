By still keeping service chiefs Buhari is breaking the law —Shekarau

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of breaking the law by still retaining his service chiefs.

Shekarau, a former Education Minister, stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

The killing of no less than 43 farmers by Boko Haram last Saturday, has seen many Nigerians renewing the calls for Buhari to sack the service chiefs.

Commenting on that Shekarau said, “The President is breaking the law, the law says if you are 60 you must go, it is automatic.

“If you are 35-years in service, you must go. In fact, they are not staff of Mr. President, they are the staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and there is a rule.”

Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State, also spoke on why the South should produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Shekarau said, ““The Constitution of Nigeria or the constitution of any of the political parties didn’t say if I am from the North, my running mate must be from the South. It is not written but if today, I am a presidential candidate from Kano and I tell you my running mate is from Bauchi, you will say something is wrong with me.

“The presidency has just been from the North for eight years. Common sense tells us that we should look at the other side, to the southern part of Nigeria. We should recognise the North and the South, this is elementary geography and history.”

