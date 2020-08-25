BYE-ELECTIONS: INEC receives notifications of primaries from 13 parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said 13 out of the 18 registered political parties in the country had declared their intention to conduct primaries in the 12 outstanding bye-elections slated for October 31.

The commission disclosed this in a statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja

Okoye, who noted that all the 13 political parties opted for indirect primaries, said some of the parties did not specify where they intended to conduct the exercise.

He recalled that INEC had on August 11 released the harmonised timetable and schedule of activities on the outstanding bye-elections in eight states of the federation.

Okoye said: “Out of the 18 registered political parties in Nigeria, 13 have notified the commission of their intention to conduct primaries towards participating in the outstanding bye-elections.

“All the 13 political parties opted for indirect primaries.

“However, it is observed from the notices to the commission that some of the political parties did not specify the venues within the respective constituencies for the conduct of their primaries.

“The attention of political parties is hereby drawn to the provisions of Section 87(4)(c) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

“The section makes it mandatory for any party that intends to nominate a candidate to the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly to hold its congresses in the respective senatorial district, federal constituency and the state assembly constituency.”

The INEC official also disclosed that speakers of Enugu and Katsina State Houses of Assembly had notified the commission on the deaths of the members representing Isi-Uzo State Constituency in Enugu State and Bakori State Constituency of Katsina State.

