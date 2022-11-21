C.Ronaldo becomes most followed person on IG, amasses 500m followers

Renowned Portuguese football player, Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed 500 million followers on the social media platform, Instagram.

His long-time rival Messi remains the second-most followed person in the world with 376 million followers. The two iconic footballers are the only athletes in the top 10 of the most followed people on Instagram.

Here is a photo of Ronaldo’s Instagram account.

Ronaldo’s recent achievement comes after he shared a photo of himself and Argentine legend, Lionel Messi on Instagram.

The picture which appeared on the Instagram accounts of the two most popular footballer talents in modern history has amassed almost 70 million likes on their collective accounts.

See the photo below.

