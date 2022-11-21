C.Ronaldo refuses to ‘demonstrate’ for LGBTQ+ community at World cup tournament

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed in a recent World Cup press conference that he will not be wearing the ‘OneLove’ captain band to campaign for members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Prior to making the decision not to wear the ‘OneLove’ band, FIFA had threatened to book captains if they broke regulations and made their own statements on social issues, rather than following guidelines from the game’s governing body.

OneLove, which promotes “inclusion and sends a message against discrimination of any kind”, has grown in significance in the build-up to the tournament in Qatar, a country in which homosexuality is illegal.

Speaking about his decision not to demonstrate support for members of the LGBTQ+ community like captains of other European national teams, Ronaldo had this to say;

Read also:Ronaldo-less Portugal thrash Super Eagles 4-0 in Lisbon friendly

“If I had to demonstrate something at 37 years and 8 months… I would be worried. After what I’ve already done and won, it would be a surprise for me. Of course I have to demonstrate what I am year after year.”

He continued, “Will the World Cup be the most important competition? Yes, one of the most, it’s a dream to win, but if they didn’t win any more trophies I’d be proud. ”

Equally, Ronaldo will be looking to lead the Portuguese national team to their first world cup trophy as they commence their campaign on Thursday against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now