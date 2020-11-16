Ca-COVID to unveil support for business owners affected by EndSARS mayhem – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Monday the Coalition Against COVID-19 (Ca-COVID) would unveil its support for business owners whose outlets were looted by hoodlums during last month’s #EndSARS protests

Emefiele, according to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State governor, Gboyega Akoshile, stated this at the inauguration of an eight-man recovery committee led by the Chairman of Citibank Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso, in Lagos.

Other members of the committee are the Managing Partner, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Konyinsola Ajayi (SAN); Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman; Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave; Gbenga Agboola and Vice-Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank, Bola Adesola.

He added that the Bankers’ Committee and other key stakeholders in the private sector under the auspices of Ca-COVID would rebuild 44 police stations destroyed during the unrest across the country.

The CBN governor said: “I am pleased to note that the Ca-COVID Alliance will, over the next week, be unveiling a blueprint that will provide details of our planned support that positively affects households and businesses.

“This is in addition to measures that will create millions of jobs for our youths over the next five years. Many parts of the country were affected by the unrest but Lagos remains the worst hit.

“The Ca-COVID Alliance is fully aware of the vital relationship between security and a prosperous economy. The damage done to police stations in different parts of the country can undermine the provision of adequate security, which is vital to households and businesses.

“The Ca-COVID Alliance is committed to the rebuilding and rehabilitation of all the 44 police stations destroyed in the unrest. More than half of the police stations are in Lagos; funds will be provided to rebuild these stations.”

