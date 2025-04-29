CAC gives businesses six weeks to complete registration

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued a six-week notice to unregistered businesses to complete their registration or face prosecution.

The commission gave the notice in a statement titled: “Public Notice: Carrying On Business In Nigeria Under An Unregistered Name Or Acronym,” issued on Tuesday.

The CAC informed the general public that it is a criminal offence under Section 863 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, to carry on business in Nigeria as a company, limited liability partnership, limited partnership, or under a business name without registration. It is also an offence to operate under a name (or acronym) other than the one registered under the Act.

The public was further advised that Section 729 of the Act requires every registered company to display its registered name and registration number at every business location.

“In addition, the company is required to state its registered name and registration number on all its official publications, including letterheads, signage, marketing, and publicity materials,” the statement added.

It stressed that non-compliance with business registration requirements may result in prosecution and a conviction that carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment.

“In particular, the general public should note the provisions of Section 862 (1) of the Act, which state that any person who, in any document required under the Act (including the aforementioned official publications of a company), knowingly makes a false statement in any material respect commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of two years, in addition to a daily fine imposed on the company for every day the offence continues,” it stated.

