CAC revokes registration of Enough is Enough for ‘deviating from primary objective’

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Tuesday withdrew the registration of the business name of a Non-governmental Organization called ‘Enough is Enough’ with immediate effect.

The Commission made this known via its Twitter handle while noting that the action was constitutional.

“Based on the provisions of Section 579 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, (CAMA), the Corporate Affairs Commission has cancelled the registration of the Business name “Enough is Enough BN 2210728” with immediate effect,” CAC said.

“The above section provides amongst others that the Commission has the power to cancel the registration of a Business Name where the name is deceptive or objectionable.”

Citing reason for the withdrawal, the Commission said Enough is Enough deviated from it primary objective as it was registered to sell sports equipment not as an NGO.

The Business Name “Enough is Enough” which was registered in 2012 to engage in General Contracts, Sales of Sport Equipment/Promotion deviated from its main objectives over the cause of time.

The commission charged the NGO to submit the certificate earlier issued.

Consequently, the Commission has removed it from its database and advised the proprietors to surrender the certificate earlier issued to them.

Meanwhile, the NGO was yet to react to the development as at press time.

