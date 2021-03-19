CAC sets date to destroy unclaimed certificates | Ripples Nigeria

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has called on its customers with unclaimed certificates to come forward and pick them up from its courier services on or before the end of April.

The commission on Wednesday said despite repeated calls to the owners of the certificates, that it may be forced to destroy the unclaimed documents upon expiration of the deadline.

A statement signed by the management shared via it Twitter handle on Thursday reads “Our esteemed customers and the general public may recall that the Commission had reviewed its operations in line with the Federal Government Regulations on Covid-19.

“Consequently, with effect from Friday 24th July 2020 the Commission commenced the delivery of all Pre-Incorporation Certificates through designated courier companies.

“The Commission has observed that despite repeated calls, some customers are yet to claim their certificates/documents with the courier companies.

“To this end, the Commission is appealing to owners of such certificates/documents to visit their designated courier companies for immediate pick up on or before the end of April 2021.”

