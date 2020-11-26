CACOVID to reconstruct 44 police stations ruined by protests, earmarks N100bn for arms

The Coalition Alliance COVID-19 (CACOVID) will rebuild the 44 police stations across the country, which were destroyed in the heat of the #EndSARS protests against the excesses of the Nigerian Police that came to ahead in October, Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor said.

He told newsmen in the Lagos office of the CBN on Wednesday that the coalition had since inception procured medical equipment, food and other supplies estimated at N43.27 billion for the vulnerable among others and now looked to commit a N150 billion outlay to youth development.

“CACOVID has committed to fully rehabilitate all 44 damaged and destroyed police stations nationwide in a bid to restore provision of security in affected locations,” Mr Emefiele said.

“To further strengthen the security apparatus in the country, CACOVID has committed to provide over N100bn to procure equipment and gadgets for the Nigerian Police Force over the next two years; as our contribution to fully modernise the Nigerian Police.”

CACOVID’s preliminary evaluation showed youth unemployment largely sparked off the social upheaval, making it resolve to set up a youth development initiative with a view to offering technical and vocational education to four million Nigerians in that category in five years.

“Over N150bn is expected to be deployed towards the set up and implementation of the youth development programme, which will be available at select training centres across the country,” said the apex bank chief.

Selected students will receive certification from the relevant standard board and be considered for financial support for businesses of their choice.

The interventions are critical to restoring faith and keeping future restiveness at bay, Emefiele added.

