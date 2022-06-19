CAF Awards to hold for first time since 2020

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has anniunced the return of the CAF Awards which will be happening for the first time since January 7 2020.

The 2020 edition was held in Egypt, and this time, it is billed to hold in Morocco, where the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) will be holding.

According to a statement from CAF Communications Department published on the body’s official website, the awards gala will hold on Thursday, 21 July, ahead of the final of the women’s competition.

“This year’s edition of the prestigious award ceremony for African football, the CAF Awards 2022, will return on Thursday, 21 July 2022 in Morocco,” the statement read.

“The CAF Awards will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competitions, TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 20223 scheduled to take place between 02 July – 23 July 2022.

“The event will also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy.

“In line with that, a new category; Interclubs Women Player of the Year has been introduced following the successful roll-out of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in November 2021.

“As in previous editions, there will be several categories to be presented, in addition to the coveted prizes: Player of the Year (Men & Women).

“Other categories are include Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, Goal of the Year.

“The winners will be decided by votes from captains and coaches of the Member Associations, selected journalists, CAF Technical Study Group and CAF Legends.

“The period under review is from September 2021 until June 2022.

“The previous edition of the CAF Awards was held 2019 in Hurghada, Egypt.

“Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala scooped the African Player of the Year Men and Women respectively.”

