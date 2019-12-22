CAF Best Player Awards: Ighalo missing in final shortlist, Oshoala still in race

The final shortlists for the 2019 CAF Awards have been released, and former Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo is out of the running for the African men’s Footballer of the Year.

Ighalo, who was highest goalscorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, could not displace any of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez in top three.

However, Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala made the final three in the race for the women’s crown; and will be battling against Thembi Kgtlana of South Africa and Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout.

The final three-man shortlists for the men, the women’s categories and the others were published on CAF’s verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

The 28th edition of CAF’s annual football awards is billed to hold on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

Read Also: Super Eagles secure best year-end ranking in 10years

Meanwhile, Oshoala will not be the only Nigerian gunning for a title in Egypt, as Super Eagles duo of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukweze are also in the race for a title.

The Full Shortlists

African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

Madagascar

Senegal

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Nigeria

South Africa

Join the conversation

Opinions