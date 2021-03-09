 CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons | Ripples Nigeria
CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following an Emergency Committee meeting on Monday.

The latest decision was made in Rabat, Morocco, with the CAF Committee saying they became aware of the “constraints faced by some of the participating member associations as well as the host country.”

The African Youth event was due to commence this Friday, March 14, at the North African city of Rabat, with five teams reportedly already in the city while others, including the Flying Eagles of Nigeria, were already planning to travel.

“It emerges that the coronavirus pandemic continues to present significant challenges for the organization of international sporting events,” the African football body said in a statement released on its website.

“Taking into account the cancellation by FIFA of the Under-17 World Cup for which the U-17 AFCON was no longer qualifying, the Committee further noted:

“The resurgence of the Covid19 pandemic.

“Increased restrictions on international travel.

“Uncertainty about the evolution of the situation

“For all these reasons, the Committee decides to cancel the 2021 edition of the Total U17 Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, there are rumours in some quarters that the main reason for the cancellation of the event was the closure of the Moroccan airspace until March 21, due to COVID-19.

