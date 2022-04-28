CAF chief, Motsepe, launches African schools football programme

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe launched the CAF African Schools FootballProgramme in Maputo, Mozambique; in an event attended by members of the Mozambican Government, business and football leaders from Mozambique and the COSAFA region.

Before the launch, the CAF President met with Mozambique President, His Excellency Filipe Nyusi, who is passionate about football and whose government supports football.

“Schools football is at the heart of the long-term development and growth of African football. One of the best investments that we can make to ensure that African football is amongst the best world, is to invest in schools football and football infrastructure for boys and girls at school, amateur and professional level,” Dr Motsepe said.

The CAF President presided over the CAF African Schools Football Championship kick-off event at Costa do Sol Stadium, alongside the Vice-Minister of Education, Manuel Basso, the Sports State Secretary, Carlos Gilberto Mendes, CAF 5th Vice President, Kanizat Ibrahim, CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba and football Presidents from Mozambique, Angola, Comoros, Malawi, Mauritius, South Africa, representatives of other African nations and the co-founder of the Motsepe Foundation, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

The kick-off of the CAF African Schools Football Programme is the implementation of one of Dr Patrice Motsepe’s African youth football development objectives as announced, in April 2021, during a visit in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The CAF African Schools Football Programme is a partnership involving CAF, African Governments, and Football Associations from 41 participating countries. The Programme also involves the provision of education, coaching, football and skills development courses.

The CAF African Schools Football Programme received a donation of USD 10 million from The Motsepe Foundation which will be used as prize money. The winning schools will use the prize money to provide football infrastructure, educational and other skills development facilities at these schools.

