CAF gives new dates for Ghana vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup playoffs

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has shifted the dates for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs between Ghana and Nigeria.

The two-legged encounter billed for next month will see the winner advance to the finals of the global showpiece to be hosted by Qatar.

The rivals were initially scheduled to meet on the 24th of March at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture would hold four days later in Abuja.

“The Nigeria Football Federation was on Monday notified by the Confederation of African Football that the FIFA World Cup play-off round between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana will now take place on new dates,” a statement from the NFF’s communication department stated.

“The opening leg at the Cape Coast Stadium will now take place on Friday, March 25th starting from 7.30pm Ghana time, which will be 8.30pm in Nigeria. It was earlier scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 24th.

“As against the earlier date of Sunday, March 27th, the return match between both fierce rivals will now hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, March 29th, starting from 6pm Nigeria time.”

Five teams will represent Africa at the mundial this year, and ten teams are currently in the play-off round, with winner from each pair to seal qualification.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December, 2022.

