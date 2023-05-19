CAF picks July 12 for 2026 World Cup qualifiers draw

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will discover their group opponents in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, July 12.

The Confederaion of African Football (CAF) announced that the draw ceremony will take place in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

48 countries will take part in the competition for the first time with Africa now alloted nine automatic slots.

The 54 member associations will be divided into nine groups, and winners of each group will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

The four best runners-up from the groups will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner of the CAF Play-Off tournament will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

Matchdays one and two of the qualifiers will be played between November 13-21, 2023 and the qualifiers will end in October 2025.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and United States of America.

