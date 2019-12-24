CAF President Ahmad gives reason why AFCON 2021 will be rescheduled

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad has given reason why the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will not hold in June-July as earlier planned.

The next edition of the continental flagship tournament was earlier scheduled to hold between June and July of 2021 in Cameroon following a successful edition in Egypt this year.

The Cameroon tournament is likely to be moved back to January and February, which was usually the time for AFCON until the current administration decided to move it to June and July mainly for the benefit of African players who ply their trades in Europe.

But speaking after the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, Ahmad told Insideworldfootball that the climatic condition of Cameroon will not make the June-July schedule of the Championship possible.

“When we took the decision to move the Africa Cup of Nations to June, which we did for the last tournament in Egypt, we have always said that we need to have some flexibility over the dates,” said the CAF boss.

“This is because of the different climatic conditions in the continent. I don’t know why the media has forgotten that this was discussed in detail, at the 2017 CAF symposium that we had in Morocco.

“In my view, it is not possible, because of the climatic conditions in Cameroon, to stage the Africa Cup of Nations in June/July. This is clear, so we must make a decision on the date,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 2021 FIFA World Club Cup which will be a 24 club competition in China and has been scheduled to hold between June 17 and July 4, which interferes with the scheduled dates for AFCON.

In the light of all of these, Ahmad said that a decision will be taken on the matter during CAF’s next executive committee meeting.

