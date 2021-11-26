CAF reiterates support for World Cup to hold every two years

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has again voiced its support for the proposed plans of hosting the FIFA World Cup biennially.

The continental football house had already made known its stand during the early days of the argument, but again announced its position following an Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo today (Friday).

“The highest body of Caf deemed it necessary to express its support for that excellent resolution,” said CAF President Patrice Motsepe after a meeting in July.

FIFA, through its global football development chief Arsene Wenger, has been pushing to hold the men’s and women’s World Cup every two years rather than every four.

But the plans have been welcomed with opposition especially from European football bodies, as well as North American football body, CONMEBOL.

In October, FIFA president Gianni Infantino posited that a biennial World Cup will not dilute the magic of the tournament, which has been the point of those against the move.

The world football governing body will be hoping to put it all to rest this December, when the debates around holding the tournament every two years will be decided.

But Africa has again made its support for the plans known.

“CAF welcomes the FIFA Congress decision to conduct a feasibility study on hosting men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups every two years,” the CAF resolution read.

“If the FIFA study concludes it is feasible, CAF will fully support hosting the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup every two years.”

