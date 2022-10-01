CAF strips Guinea of AFCON 2025 hosting rights

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stripped Guinea of the hosting rights of the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was announced by CAF president, president Patrice Motsepe during his visit to the Guinean capital Conakry on Friday.

He said that the 24-team tournament will not hold in the country due to a lack of suitably advancing infrastructure and facilities.

“The 2025 Nations Cup allocated to Guinea will not take place there because we’re not yet ready in Guinea,” said Motsepe in a news conference after meeting the leadership of Guinea’s transitional government.

“The Caf decision was taken in July and was reported to the transitional government in Guinea stating that where we are right now, there should be a process to allow new bids to come forward.

“Caf is going to ask to receive new bids because the infrastructure and facilities are not appropriate or ready for Caf to host the 2025 Nations Cup in Guinea, and that’s the basis of the decision.”

Morocco, which hosted this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in July, intends to apply to host the 2025 finals.

But Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is looking to cohost the tournament alongside neighbours Benin Republic.

