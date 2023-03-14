Sports
CAF to inspect Nigeria, Benin Republic for AFCON 2025
Between March 31 and April 2nd 2023, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will assess proposed venues for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Nigeria and Benin Republic.
A joint bid from Nigeria and the Benin Republic had been made for the shared hosting of the premier soccer tournament in Africa.
The CAF team will examine stadiums, training facilities, hotels, and other crucial facilities to guarantee the competition runs smoothly.
Read Also: CAF’s main objective is for African nation to win World Cup —Motsepe
The other countries that have made bids to host the biennial event are Zambia, Morocco, and Algeria.
The competition was originally supposed to be held in Guinea, but that honor was revoked owing to inadequate preparations by the country.
Recall that in 2000, Nigeria and Ghana shared hosting duties for the AFCON, and Cameroon defeated Nigeria in the final to win the competition.
