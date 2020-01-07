Mane crowned AFOTY as Oshoala wins record-equalling 4th women’s title

Senegal and Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane was crowned the 2019 African Player of the Year while Nigeria and Barcelona Ladies forward, Asisat Oshoala won the women’s title.

Mane beat fellow Liverpool teammate, Mohamed Salah of Egypt, and Algeria and Manchester City forward, Riyad Mahrez, to the award.

The Senegalese is picking the award for the very first time, after helping his country to reach the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and helping his club to the UEFA Champions League title.

“I’m really happy and proud to win this. Football is my job, I love it,” said the 27-year-old.

“I would like to thank my family, my national team, staff, the federation and Liverpool Football Club. It’s a big day for me.”

Nigeria’s Oshoala was crowned the African women’s player of the year for the fourth time, having won it in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The Barca forward got the 2019 title ahead of Valerenga and Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout and Beijing BG Phoenix and South Africa forward Thembi Kgatlana.

Four women’s titles for Oshoala means she equaed the record of former Super Falcons star, Perpetual Nkwocha, who won the award in 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2011.

African best XI:

Andre Onana (Ajax/Cameroon)

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund/Morocco)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli/Senegal)

Joel Matip (Liverpool/Cameroon)

Serge Aurier (Tottenham/Ivory Coast)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City/Algeria)

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Paris St-Germain/Senegal)

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax/Morocco)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal/Gabon)

