CAFCC: Rangers fight back to draw Nouadhibou after Enyimba thrash Paradou AC

Enugu Rangers avoided defeat at home as they fought back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Nouadhibou in their CAF Confederation Cup Group A clash on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes started trailing in the 23rd minute to their Mauritanian guests through a Yassin El Welly goal.

But home fans at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium felt a relief in the 68th minute when Rangers fought back to level through Ibrahim Olawoyin, who converted from the spot.

Rangers, being led by Yusuf Salisu, will need to win their remaining two group games – against Pyramids FC and Al Masry – to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition.

Nigeria’s other representatives at the continental competition, Enyimba put up a superb performance in Aba where they secured a win.

The Peoples Elephant thrashed their visitors, Algeria’s Paradou AC, 4-1 in a very lively encounter at their Aba stadium.

Stanley Dimgba was the man of the match as he bagged a hat-trick to demolish the Algerians.

Victor Mbaoma was Enyimba’s other goalscorer while Abdelhak Kadiri scored for Paradou, pulling a goal back for the visitors a minute from time.

Enyimba moved to second position in Group D, and will face group leaders Morocco’s Hassania Agadir in their next group match.

