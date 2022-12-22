CAF’s main objective is for African nation to win World Cup —Motsepe

President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe has reiterated that the football body’s main objective is to see an African team win the World Cup.

The South African billionaire said he was optimistic that an African team would reach the final of the next edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

His statement followed the outstanding performance of Morocco at the just-concluded 2022 tournament in Qatar, where the Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the Semi-finals.

Morocco had a brilliant run in the showpiece, clinching big victories against Belgium, Spain and Portugal to reach the last four, but their run was halted by France in the semi game.

In a press conference on Wednesday in Johannesburg, Motsepe stated that there were 10 Africa nations that could compete at the highest level and even win the World Cup.

“Morocco opened the door by reaching the semi-finals this month and I am confident an African nation will go further at the next World Cup,” said the South African billionaire.

“The main objective of CAF is for an African nation to win the World Cup and that goal is within reach.

“We should be proud of what Cameroon and Tunisia achieved. These and other African countries must learn from Morocco,” he added.

