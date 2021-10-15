Calabar explosion part of demolition exercise – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has urged residents of Calabar, Cross River State, not to panic following a loud explosion that rocked some parts of the city on Friday.

The Assistant Army Public Relations Officer, 13 Brigade, Capt. Oluwatope Aluko, who made the call in a statement, said the explosion was part of a demolition exercise by the Nigerian Army explosive ordinance disposal team.

She urged the public to remain calm as the exercise was done within the shooting range of the Nigerian Army.

Aluko said: “The Nigerian Army explosive ordinance disposal team is slated to conduct its demolition exercise which is a routine activity in the Nigerian Army at the Eburutu Cantonment shooting Range in Calabar from October 14 to 17, 2021.

“Members of Ikot Effangha, Ikot Ansa, and Lemna communities are advised to stay off range area during the exercise.

“The general public is equally urged not to panic but go about their lawful daily activities.

“Sequel to this, you are please requested to inform the general public of the routine exercise. Thanks for your usual cooperation.”

