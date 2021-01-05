Latest Metro

January 5, 2021
Calabar Magistrate slumps while protesting two 2 years unpaid salaries
By Ripples Nigeria

A magistrate, Richard Bassey, slumped on Tuesday at the gate of the Governor’s office during the ‘Day Two’ of protests by magistrates’ over unpaid 24 months salaries.

He was, however, immediately revived by his colleagues who later took him to a hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the magistrates, Solomon Abuo, said no government official had addressed them.

“As I speak we are still working. We will continue to protest until we are paid. This is our last resort,” he said.

