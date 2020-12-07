California issues stay-at-home order as state records over 30,000 Covid-19 cases in a day

Health authorities in California have ordered another lockdown forcing millions of people across the state to prepare for strict restrictions hours after the US state recorded more than 30,000 cases in a day.

Reports say the new stay-at-home order has been imposed on Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, as the Covid-19 crisis spirals out of control with a speed that has exceeded the projections of health officials’.

Further reports revealed that the new order was imposed in the Southland and Central Valley as capacity in hospital intensive care units hit dangerously low levels.

The decision has thus forced 33 million Californians to be subjected to the Covid-19 new order, representing 84 percent of the state’s population.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine producer by volume, has sought emergency use authorisation in the country for AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports in Indian media, citing the Press Trust of India.

