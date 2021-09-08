Politics
‘Call EFCC to order,’ Parties tell Buhari
The Allied Political Parties for Good Governance on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to order.
The National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, made the call at a news conference on the state of the nation in Awka, Anambra State.
The group was reacting to reports on the freezing of the Kogi State account by the EFCC.
The Federal High Court, Lagos, had on August 31 ordered the freezing of the Kogi State government’s account domiciled in a commercial bank over an alleged N20 billion loan.
The court ordered the freezing of the account pending the conclusion of an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the account.
Nwosu charged the commission to be impartial, independent, and apolitical in its fight against corruption.
He said the EFCC should resist the temptation of being used as a political tool so as not to further erode its credibility and diminish the gains of the nation’s democracy.
READ ALSO: PDP criticizes Buhari over alleged plan to promote former EFCC boss, Magu
The ADC chief said: “Last week, the biggest topic in the news was the face-off between the Government of Kogi State and the EFCC.
“With the evidence and piles of documents presented by the Kogi State Government and the bank in this instance, it shows that the EFCC is chasing an agenda.
“Corruption investigation must be ethical.
“I urge the EFCC to focus on its job, stay away from politics and politicians, intensify efforts at ridding the country of corruption and work for the good of everybody.
“The commission should carry out investigations without any prejudice on one side or the other, follow the evidence and take action where it is justified.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...