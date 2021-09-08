‘Call EFCC to order,’ Parties tell Buhari

The Allied Political Parties for Good Governance on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to order.

The National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, made the call at a news conference on the state of the nation in Awka, Anambra State.

The group was reacting to reports on the freezing of the Kogi State account by the EFCC.

The Federal High Court, Lagos, had on August 31 ordered the freezing of the Kogi State government’s account domiciled in a commercial bank over an alleged N20 billion loan.

The court ordered the freezing of the account pending the conclusion of an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the account.

Nwosu charged the commission to be impartial, independent, and apolitical in its fight against corruption.

He said the EFCC should resist the temptation of being used as a political tool so as not to further erode its credibility and diminish the gains of the nation’s democracy.

The ADC chief said: “Last week, the biggest topic in the news was the face-off between the Government of Kogi State and the EFCC.

“With the evidence and piles of documents presented by the Kogi State Government and the bank in this instance, it shows that the EFCC is chasing an agenda.

“Corruption investigation must be ethical.

“I urge the EFCC to focus on its job, stay away from politics and politicians, intensify efforts at ridding the country of corruption and work for the good of everybody.

“The commission should carry out investigations without any prejudice on one side or the other, follow the evidence and take action where it is justified.”

