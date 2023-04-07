Call for interim govt mischievous, unconstitutional —Military

The alleged calls for interim government have been described by the military as unconstitutional and mischievous.

The polity has recently been dominated by volatile discussions especially around the alleged plots by some political players to install interim government.

This was in the aftermath of 2023 general elections which many have described as characterised by operational failures and other irregularities.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major.-General, Musa Danmadami, who spoke in a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, insisted the call was ill-founded.

“On the issue of interim government, it is rather unfortunate. An election has been conducted and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC that is mandated has announced a president-elect”, Danmadami

“It is not our responsibility to speak on that issue but I know that several calls have been made from the Presidency that there is nothing like interim national government.

“So I think people were just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know that. The constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point the Presidency has been hammering on and that is our stand.

“It is unconstitutional so anything unconstitutional as far as I am concerned is not applicable”.

Danmadami said that the military was ready to provide support towards the conduct of the supplementary elections in two states where elections were declared inconclusive.

“So, we will continue to carry out our responsibility to the best of ability while calling on the civil populace to support us.”

