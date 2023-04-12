‘Call for my arrest for admonishing Obi unjustified’ —Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has reacted to a call for his arrest by elder statesman and leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark following his remarks that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed should be prosecuted for allegedly inciting the public to violence.

The Minister who is currently in London, told journalists on Wednesday that the call by Clark for arrest for spreading “fake news” against Obi was unjustified and baseless.

Mohammed said he stands by his words of admonition against Obi and Baba-Ahmed, and insisted that his advice to the duo was done in good faith and not predicated on falsehood.

“What will be my offence? Is it by chiding Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party who said on live television that if the President-elect Bola Tinubu is sworn-in on May 29, that that would be the end of democracy in Nigeria?” He asked.

“Is it for chiding him for saying that swearing-in Tinubu in May 29 is like swearing-in the military? What is the fake news in that?”

Going further, the Minister said Baba-Ahmed has so far not denied the statement made on the live television, neither has Obi publicly called his running mate to order over the “treasonable utterances.”

“The position of the law is clear that anybody who is aggrieved over election results should go to court. It is not to start threatening Nigerians and heating up the polity simply because you lost an election,” he added.

“The APC won the presidential election fair and square and INEC was right in declaring Tinubu the winner,” Mohammed said, assuring Nigerians and the international community that the president- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would be sworn-in on May 29.

