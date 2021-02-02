Calling for ICC prosecution of ex-service chiefs is unpatriotic – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Tuesday, described Nigerians calling for the probe of the immediate past service chiefs before the International Criminal Court (ICC) as “unpatriotic.”

Speaking during a Radio Nigeria programme, Politics Nationwide, the Information Minister stated that “our service chiefs obey the rules of engagement.”

“To the best of my knowledge, our service chiefs obey the rules of engagement and where there are infractions, there are internal regulations and internal mechanisms to address them.

“Those who are calling for the ex-service chiefs to be invited to ICC are unpatriotic people.

“Those who talk about the structure, what do they know about the structure of the military? I don’t think any of us is competent to talk about the structure of the military.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week approved the appointments of new Service Chiefs with the resignation of the military heads.

The president announced the appointed four new service chiefs; Major-General Lucky E.O Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff, Air-Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

The past service heads were Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Many Nigerians have been calling for the prosecution of the former service chiefs, especially Lt. Gen Buratai for what they said we’re crimes against humanity.

