Calls for new Nigerian constitution unrealistic —Gov Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday described as unrealistic the calls for a new Nigerian constitution.

Bello, who delivered a keynote address at the fifth edition of the Osasu Show Symposium 2021 titled: “State of the nation: The people’s constitution,” held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, however, called for the amendment of some sections of the 1999 Constitution.

The governor was represented at the forum by the Director-General of the state’s Research and Development Centre, Moses Okezi.

He said: “The constitution of Nigerian 1999 was enacted on May 29, 1999, by military decree 24 inaugurating the Nigerian Fourth Republic and restoring democratic rule.

“I believe the lack of direct origins in the people or some of their representatives is why some citizens and some sections of civil society insist that none of the previous constitutions of Nigeria qualifies to be called a people’s constitution.

“They advocate the total abrogation of the present one while calling for a process that will midwife the emergence of a new constitution which they claim will be the loadstone for a more egalitarian Nigerian society driven by the rule of law.

“I understand their arguments. And how I wish I could buy into their optimism. Sadly, given our socio-political realities as a nation, I think calls to dump the present constitution wholesale and make a new one from scratch are not very realistic at this time.”

