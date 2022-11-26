Politics
Calls for South-East Presidency justified but unrealistic – PDP PCC spokesman
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that the agitation for a South-East presidency is morally right and timely.
This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Chukwubuikem Uloka, a spokesman for the PDP presidential campaign, in Awka, on Saturday.
“It is comprehensible that the South-East is demanding a president from the region in 2023; we all agree that such demand is morally right and timely,” Uloka said.
Despite increased support for a president from the South-East geopolitical region, the PDP spokesman claimed that Atiku/Okowa had a better chance of winning because of the national acceptance and dissemination of their candidacy.
However, he urged voters in the South-East geopolitical region to back the ticket of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa.
The ticket, according to Mr. Uloka, was the finest deal for the South-East in the election of February 2023 since it had a strong advantage over the opposition.
Read also:EDO PDP: Orbih floors Obaseki as Appeal Court confirms ‘Legacy’ list for 2023 elections
He asserted that, of all the political parties, the PDP’s platform was the strongest since it promised equality, reform, better economic strategies, and national cohesiveness.
“It is important that we remind ourselves that what is important to the Southeast having our region reconnected to the national political and economic grid is through genuine reconciliation, forging strategic alliances with other regions.
“The Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign management committee, led by Professor Obiora Okonkwo, is optimistic that the victory of the PDP ticket is the shortest route for an Igbo presidency,” he stated.
In order to achieve a resounding victory in the election, Uloka advised PDP supporters in the South-East to put the events surrounding the party primaries behind them and mobilize support for Atiku/Okowa.
He argued that the South-East could not afford to be in the opposition for an additional eight years and urged voters to support the PDP presidential candidate as a whole.
