CAMA not targeted at churches, mosques —Presidency

The presidency on Tuesday dismissed insinuations that the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 was targeted at churches, mosques and other religious bodies in the country.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had earlier urged President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the implementation of the act which he signed on August 7.

The Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang, made the clarification at a ceremony held at the CAN secretariat in Abuja.

He also received the CAN position paper on the CAMA Act for onward transmission to the president.

READ ALSO: CAN writes Buhari, demands suspension of CAMA Act implementation

Enang said: “Misconceptions have enveloped this Act with deliberate misinformation and falsehood by persons who may not have fully and in-fact personally read and digested the provision of the Act. We consider it appropriate and responsible to appear before you and other fora to make these explanations.

“We want to declare as a fact, that the Act does not target churches or religious bodies as wrongly assumed. For an illustration of this, I present a tabular form of the provisions of the 1990 Act which came into force on January 2, 1990, which after more than 30 years of operation has now been repealed and replaced by CAMA 2020.”

Join the conversation

Opinions