Cambodia arrests four suspected drug traffickers

Security agents in Cambodia have arrested four local men for allegedly trafficking illicit drugs in the Southeast Asia nation.

The country’s Anti-Drug Department (ADP) said on Thursday the suspects aged between 25 and 35 years old were arrested during raids on three different locations in Siem Reap City on Tuesday.

The ADP added that more than 10 kg of narcotics was seized from the suspects.

“A total of 10.69 kg of crystal methamphetamine and methamphetamine tablets were seized from the suspects’ possession during the crackdowns,” it added.

Cambodia has no death sentence for a drug trafficker but under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of drugs could be jailed for life.

According to the ADP, Cambodia nabbed 19,940 drug-related suspects, including 499 foreigners, and confiscated a total of 2.97 tons of narcotics in 2023.

Most of the seized drugs were ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine.

