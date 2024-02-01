International
Cambodia arrests four suspected drug traffickers
Security agents in Cambodia have arrested four local men for allegedly trafficking illicit drugs in the Southeast Asia nation.
The country’s Anti-Drug Department (ADP) said on Thursday the suspects aged between 25 and 35 years old were arrested during raids on three different locations in Siem Reap City on Tuesday.
The ADP added that more than 10 kg of narcotics was seized from the suspects.
“A total of 10.69 kg of crystal methamphetamine and methamphetamine tablets were seized from the suspects’ possession during the crackdowns,” it added.
Cambodia has no death sentence for a drug trafficker but under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of drugs could be jailed for life.
According to the ADP, Cambodia nabbed 19,940 drug-related suspects, including 499 foreigners, and confiscated a total of 2.97 tons of narcotics in 2023.
Most of the seized drugs were ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...