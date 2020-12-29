Cambodia reopens schools, after two weeks of Covid-19 free status

Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Sen, said on Tuesday that the kingdom’s first community outbreak of COVID-19 was over after no locally transmitted cases had been detected in the last two weeks.

“The situation of the Nov. 28 event has been brought under control after we have found no locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days,” Sen said in a special speech live broadcast on the National Television of Cambodia.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to declare that the Nov. 28 event has come to an end,” he said.

However, the prime minister called on people to continue to be vigilant as the number of COVID-19 infections around the world remained high.

Following Sen’s announcement on the COVID-19 situation, Education Minister, Hang Naron, issued a statement, allowing private schools to reopen and public schools to start the new academic year on January 11, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Health, the kingdom has recorded a total of 364 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with zero deaths and 360 recoveries.

