Cambridge university moves all lectures online until 2021

In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, management of the Cambridge University has announced its decision to move all “face-to-face lectures” online for next year academic session.

The British University which commenced online lectures in March noted in a statement that lectures would continue online until summer 2021.

The university added that there might be need to review the directive “to host smaller groups in persons” provided there was full adherence to social-distancing.

A statement from it read: “The university is constantly adapting to changing advice as it emerges during this pandemic.

“Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year.

“Lectures will continue to be made available online and it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person, as long as this conforms to social distancing requirements.

“This decision has been taken now to facilitate planning, but as ever, will be reviewed should there be changes to official advice on coronavirus.”

